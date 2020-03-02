IKEA: Moving towards circularity by embedding sustainability into your path-to-purchase
Reducing the carbon footprint is now on everyone’s minds, and Melissa Mirowski, Head of Sustainability explains how IKEA is closing ...
Reducing the carbon footprint is now on everyone’s minds, and Melissa Mirowski, Head of Sustainability explains how IKEA is closing the loop in their operations, and integrating sustainability so that the benefits associated are attainable, and provide real change for customers.