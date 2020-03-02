IKEA: Moving towards circularity by embedding sustainability into your path-to-purchase

Reducing the carbon footprint is now on everyone’s minds, and Melissa Mirowski, Head of Sustainability explains how IKEA is closing ...
By Natalya Chernova
12 mins ago

Reducing the carbon footprint is now on everyone’s minds, and Melissa Mirowski, Head of Sustainability explains how IKEA is closing the loop in their operations, and integrating sustainability so that the benefits associated are attainable, and provide real change for customers.

Melissa Mirowski

Melissa Mirowski

Head of Sustainability, IKEA Canada

Tags:


,

﻿