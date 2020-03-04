FCB/Six wins Grand Prix at 2020 AToMiC Awards The agency takes the top prize for "Go Back To Africa," while Rethink wins the most trophies overall.

What makes an idea AToMiC? Well, it’s in the name: it’s advertising + technology + media + content, all rolled into one. AToMiC-winning work doesn’t have to blow a brand out of the water on every pillar, but it does need to be an explosion of creativity. As you can see, we set the bar pretty high.

This year’s AToMiC Grand Prix winner (awarded Tuesday evening at the show gala) challenged the status quo and then some: FCB/Six’s “Go Back To Africa” campaign for tourism agency Black & Abroad was a jury favourite for its deliberate and detailed use of data within digital. The work took home nine Gold, Silver and Bronze medals across categories from niche targeting to AI and diversity.

Awards were given to 54 unique programs and campaigns last night, with Rethink making the most trips to the podium, picking up 32 trophies.

AToMiC-winning work ranged from innovative entertainment formats (think: a feature-length film about a PB-and-chocolate brand, available on demand) to media-centric firsts (think: a wholly disguised wine brand, revealed only upon consumption). Nothing was left off the table when it came to recognizing a year’s worth of big, bold ideas.

Strategy developed the awards, in consultation with an advisory board, to identify groundbreaking programs across the mediascape. The winners were chosen by a jury of agency, marketing and media.

Here are the Gold winners from this year’s show, with the full list of winners on the AToMiC website.