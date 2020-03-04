The 2020 Creative Report Card Here are this year's rankings of the industry's top creatives, strategists, brands and agencies.

A lot of blood, sweat and tears goes into the Creative Report Card each year. It takes the strategy team months to pore through awards credits as vast as the annuals they’re published in.

And it’s totally worth it.

To see the lists unfold – revealing all of the creative glory that Canada’s ad scene has to offer – is intoxicating. From the sidelines, we journalists watch the best of the best win award after award. This year, we saw a lot of that repeat behaviour from #1 Agency, Rethink.

The timing couldn’t be any better: in 2020, CCOs Chris Staples and Ian Grais will step back from the agency they founded alongside Tom Shepansky 20 years ago. They’re celebrating the milestone birthday by each claiming the #1 Creative Director title.

As for the top Brand rank, that one goes to Right to Play for “We Rise,” which saw slick design from BBDO’s Mike Nugent (#1 Designer) and strategy from Tom Kenny (#1 Planner).

And last, but certainly not least, Bensimon Byrne’s David Mueller and Narrative’s Debbie Chan made their way to the top of the Copywriter and Art Director lists, respectively, for blending advertising with PR for clients like White Ribbon.

You can access the full lists on the Creative Report Card site, or go straight to individual categories using the links below. And if you want to dig a little deeper, click on the names in each list to access more information, previous year’s rankings as well as news articles on some of the work that came out of Canada over the past year. Closer looks at what propelled this year’s winners to the top of their respective lists will be coming to strategy in the coming days.

Top Brands

Top Agencies

Top Creative Directors

Top Art Directors

Top Copywriters

Top Planners

Top Designers