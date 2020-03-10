The 2020 Shopper Innovation + Activation Awards shortlist

See the activations, campaigns and shopper marketing programs competing for the top prize.
By Staff 
37 mins ago
shopper

The jury has made their decisions and now the shortlist has been released for the 2020 Shopper Innovation + Activation (SIA) Awards.

The annual awards aim to highlight the best new thinking in shopper marketing, experiential and brand activation by awarding game-changing programs and collaborations between brands and retailers. This year’s 16-person jury was led by co-chairs Gina Kiroff, director of foods at Unilever Canada, and Cheryl Grishkewich, VP of control brand marketing at Loblaw. See this year’s full jury here.

The shortlist can be found below, with the winners awarded at a gala on April 29 in Toronto, following the first day of the Shopper Marketing Forum. More information can be found on the The Shopper Innovation + Activation Awards website.

Campaign Agency Client
Subjectif Lg2 13th Street Winery
The Last Straws Rethink A&W Canada
Feel the sign? Betadine Zulu Alpha Kilo Avrio Health Canada (Betadine)
Peephole Rethink Battered Women’s Support Services
Go Back to Africa FCB/SIX Black and Abroad
Ryker: Ride Like No Other Anomaly Bombardier Recreational Products
Tweed x MADD x Uber Cossette Canopy Growth Corporation (Tweed)
The Healing House Bensimon Byrne / Narrative Casey House
Small But Mighty Pop-Up Zulu Alpha Kilo Consonant Skincare
Hot Hounds Rethink Earth Paws Pet Products Inc.
Embarrassing Plastic Bags Rethink East West Market
It’s Not Weird Cossette Egg Farmers of Canada
Tall People Lg2 Farnham Ale & Lager
Brutal Postings Rethink Fondation Émergence
Truck-Thru FCB Canada Fountain Tire
Rowan’s Law The Risk Rethink Government of Ontario
Reese: A Free Sample for Extraterrestrials Anomaly Hershey Canada (Reese)
IKEA: Bedtime Rethink IKEA Canada
Earning Curve Zulu Alpha Kilo Interac Association
Freedom Tampons Union Interval House
Pour Perfectly Rethink Kraft Heinz Canada (Heinz Ketchup)
no name Simple Check Loblaw Loblaw Companies Limited (No Name)
M&M’s Finger Lickin’ Good BBDO Toronto Mars Wrigley Confectionary (M&M’s)
Snickers Suit Swag BBDO Toronto Mars Wrigley Confectionary (Snickers)
McDonald’s x Raptors Sponsorship Cossette McDonald’s Canada
Friends Wanted Cossette McDonald’s Canada
Goldenless Arches Cossette McDonald’s Canada
Michelob Ultra x Running FCB Canada Michelob
Everything Gets Better Zulu Alpha Kilo ParticipACTION
Doritos Dinamita BBDO Toronto PepsiCo Foods Canada (Doritos)
Ka’Wine & Dine Rethink Raptors Republic
No Excuses Day Elemental SCENE
SickKids VS – Crews Cossette SickKids Foundation
Big in Japan Zulu Alpha Kilo SingleCut Beersmiths
The Crossing Fence Lg2 Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec
Bone vs Steel Lg2 Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec
Digital Window Shopping Touché! Sport Chek
Hellmann’s Real Food Rescue Mindshare Canada Unilever (Hellmann’s)
Hellmann’s Real Food Movement Ogilvy Unilever (Hellmann’s)
Every Day U Does Good Geometry Unilever Canada
Flight Light Rethink WestJet
Club Fed Mosaic North America Weston Foods Canada (Dave’s Killer Bread)
