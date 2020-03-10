The 2020 Shopper Innovation + Activation Awards shortlist See the activations, campaigns and shopper marketing programs competing for the top prize.

The jury has made their decisions and now the shortlist has been released for the 2020 Shopper Innovation + Activation (SIA) Awards.

The annual awards aim to highlight the best new thinking in shopper marketing, experiential and brand activation by awarding game-changing programs and collaborations between brands and retailers. This year’s 16-person jury was led by co-chairs Gina Kiroff, director of foods at Unilever Canada, and Cheryl Grishkewich, VP of control brand marketing at Loblaw. See this year’s full jury here.

The shortlist can be found below, with the winners awarded at a gala on April 29 in Toronto, following the first day of the Shopper Marketing Forum. More information can be found on the The Shopper Innovation + Activation Awards website.