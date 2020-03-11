Immersive stunts come to auto shows Honda, Toyota and Subaru are among the automakers using their activations as an opportunity for brand-building.

This story originally appeared in the March/April 2020 issue of strategy.

Two years of sales dips makes it official: the global auto industry is experiencing a downturn.

In 2019, according to LCM Automotive analysts, only 90.3 million cars were sold across markets. That did not sit well with automakers, having just suffered a decline from 95.2 million cars in 2017 (the industry’s record) to 94.4 million in 2018.

In response, marketing departments of some car companies are working hard to get consumers’ attention. While we’re used to seeing brands show off their vehicle specs, new features and concept models at the Canadian International Auto Show – this year came with a few more bells and whistles.

To rev consumers’ engines, Subaru, Honda and Mazda each created immersive brand activations, some of which appeared to be in response to today’s consumer zeitgeist – from eco concerns to their fixation with the internet.

Here’s the lowdown on what went down at the Auto Show this year.

Honda

Japanese brand Honda is more than a car maker. It also contributes to society through things like the environment and communities.

So, with the help of Community by Design, Honda replaced its static displays with a consumer-first installation called “The Intersection.” In it, the brand presented its own interpretation of the modern-day cityscape, with features that highlight its contributions to the environment, manufacturing, community, mobility and safety.

For instance, the environment pillar featured a hybrid vehicle parked on a section of faux grass, promoting the vehicle’s fuel efficiency.

Montrealers were the first to see the immersive display in action at the city’s Auto Show earlier this year – and because of its success (with people spending an average of 30 minutes in the space, much more than previous years), Honda decided to ship the concept to Toronto before going on a cross-country tour.

Mazda

Playing into consumers’ desire to photograph everything (and be photographed everywhere), Mazda created an installation inspired by Yayoi Kusama’s “Infinity Mirrors.”

In an enclosed space, a Mazda3 sat surrounded by two-way mirrors to showcase “every angle of the award-winning sedan.” Mazda replicated Kusama’s exhibit as “a demonstration of Japanese artistry and innovation,” because “both captivate the viewer with the wonders of endless reflections,” according to Wunderman Thompson.

The installation wasn’t inside, but on the streets outside the Toronto Convention Centre. That way, non-attendees could take photos of the stunt – and post on social using the alliteration-friendly hashtag #MazdaMirrors, of course.

Subaru

What’s more shareable than a made-for-Instagram car museum? A billy goat in a staring contest. Yes, anyone with a phone would IG that absurdness, it’s true.

In what is probably a first, Subaru brought the goat from its “G.O.O.A.T.” (“Greatest Outback Of All Time”) campaign – where the brand pits the station wagon against a mountain goat in commercials – to the show and invited attendees to go head-to-head in a staring contest.

Ted Lalka, VP of marketing and product management at Subaru says the booth reinforced Subaru’s positioning as an “alternative” to other brands through its humorous brand tone, which, as he puts it, is “inviting to consumers, because it’s not just about the product.”