Flipp hires Rick Neuman to lead its tech development Coming from Walmart, the digital flyer and coupon company's first CTO will help evolve its products for the future consumer.

Rick Neuman has “Flipped” to a new gig, becoming chief technology and product officer at Toronto-based digital flyer, discount and couponing app Flipp, a role that’s a first for the company.

Reporting to Flipp CEO Michael Silverman, Neuman is a 15-year veteran of retail, e-commerce and tech expertise, having most previously been VP of technology strategy for Walmart International and CTO for Walmart Canada. Neuman will lead all of Flipp’s product strategy and engineering capabilities.

Launched in 2013, Flipp is a retail technology company with an app that delivers local flyers and coupons to more than 16 million consumers in Canada and the U.S. for a range of different retailers across categories, including grocery, home improvement, electronics, pharmacy, apparel and pets. Retail clients include Walmart, Target, Kroger, Dollar General, Home Depot, Walgreens and Sobeys.

Silverman told strategy that since both the digital and retail landscapes are always evolving, “the best tech businesses need to remain nimble.” He adds that comes through in Neuman’s perspective, informed by his tenure at Walmart, where he led a number of innovation initiatives related to its digital, ecommerce and merchandising technology capabilities, and will be similarly looking to advance capabilities at Flipp.

Silverman says Neuman is helping Flipp continue to develop tools and adapt to the changing way consumers in North America shop, with a focus on optimizing the consumer journey, building its content marketplace and retailer platforms. “Rick will be essential to ensuring that our consumer vision and retail vision align. [Since starting in February], he’s already driving enormous value as we review our product strategy.”