Canadians are bracing for an economic fallout An Angus Reid poll also shows Canadians are taking a hard stance against new advertising during the current crisis.

It’s not just fears about spreading COVID-19 and “flattening the curve” that are changing consumer behaviour: concerns about the economic fallout of the pandemic have also changed the way Canadians are approaching shopping, purchases and their perception of brands.

Angus Reid surveyed 1,514 Canadian adults on March 16 and 17, with results weighted on age, gender and province based on the latest census figures.

The polling firm found 64% of Canadians are either “extremely” or “very” concerned about the Canadian economy, with 42% saying the same about their own personal finances. As a result of these concerns, 19% of Canadians plan to talk to someone at a financial institution about this issue, while 9% having already done so. The data also reveals that 7% of Canadians are planning on cashing in some or all of their TFSAs in response to the global pandemic, and 6% feeling similarly about their RRSPs; 4% and 2%, respectively, have already done so.

Not surprisingly, the majority of Canadians are holding off on major purchases (80%) or making new investments (77%), as nearly half of us (49%) strongly or very strongly agree that they are “concerned about my employer’s ability to keep paying me.”

Amidst the health and economic crisis, Canadians have taken a harder stance towards advertising as well: 60% of respondents “don’t want to see companies launching any new advertising or promotions at this time,” with 58% saying this is the wrong time for companies to advertise to them to buy their products or services. Finally, 57% of survey respondents don’t want to see companies launching any new products or services at this time.

Airlines, in particular, are facing particular scrutiny: 65% believe it is “in poor taste” for airlines to advertise, while 56% don’t want brands in other categories to advertise airline partnerships.

However, 42% of respondents don’t mind if companies “continue as if it’s business as usual.” On the economic front, while fears of a resulting downturn are real, 56% believe investors are over-reacting to the outbreak.

When it comes to venturing outside, 69% of respondents are going about their grocery shopping “cautiously,” with 24% proceeding with trips as normal. In terms of how the grocery shopping trip has changed, 48% of people are buying more food so they don’t need to go to the grocery store as often, while 36% are buying extra food for the longer term (36%). For other retail categories, more Canadians are avoiding retail altogether (44%) than going out with caution (42%), though 14% are “fine” with continuing shopping as normal.

The graph above represents responses from Monday and Tuesday of this week, when some theatres, malls and restaurants were still in regular operation.