CauseConnect: A place to give (and get) help Strategy's regularly updated directory aims to connect those looking to do good with orgs in need of support.

CauseConnect is a platform connecting the marketing and advertising industries with organizations that are facing disruptions in services and revenue.

Organizations looking to get support

Non-profits

Charitable organizations looking for brand, advertising and retail support.

When widespread physical distancing was enforced, the Girl Guides of Canada’s door-to-door distribution model changed literally overnight. Suddenly it was no longer able to sell cookies. But retailers could, and some are: in Alberta, several essential stores, such as Canadian Tire, London Drugs and Save-On Foods have begun stocking its shelves with the iconic cookies. Girl Guides is asking that more retail partners in Ontario, Quebec and Eastern Canada step up and partner with the non-profit to give it a stronger physical, national presence. The sale of the proceeds go directly to the charity’s programs and activities, from girls going on nature discoveries to camping and participating in science labs.

Organizations (and people) looking to give support

Marketing services

Marketers and advertisers offering guidance on how to navigate business disruption.

The Canadian Agency Network (tCAN) network is now offering free advice to small, medium and large business and non-profits looking for help in navigating the impact on their organizations. The network is comprised of veteran marketers, including Frank Palmer, tCAN chairman, who have experience working through crises from the SARS outbreak to the 2008 recession. Businesses looking for a leg up can get access to the members, who will share communications aid, counsel and guidance on how to weather the coronavirus storm.

Creative services

Agencies and creatives offering help in developing campaigns and branding.

The independent Toronto-based shop, founded by managing director Mike Davidson and creative director Paul Riss, is offering its services to organizations in dire need of creative and strategic support. It’s so far worked with the Boys & Girls Club of Canada, at no cost, as it launches a $10 million Emergency Appeal to help vulnerable kids and their families during this difficult time. Round has reduced its rates, and is also offering deferred payments and sometimes removing fees entirely.

Media space

Companies donating media space to vulnerable and disrupted businesses looking for awareness.

Local businesses from retail to restaurant now have the opportunity to promote their offerings, for free, across Captivate’s OOH network. The media company if offering any type of small business with less than 50 staff the use of its screens in 10 Canadian and U.S. markets (Toronto, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Washington DC). The ads, which can promote things like food delivery and gift certificate purchases, will run between two to four weeks, with businesses asked to upload digital creative to Captivate’s website here.

Local businesses

Platforms that support small businesses in driving revenue.