Health organizations recognize their frontline workers Eight Alberta hospitals show gratitude to doctors and nurses, while the BC Nurses' Union urges the public to keep them safe.

Eight Edmonton area health foundations are showing gratitude to Alberta’s frontline healthcare workers as they battle COVID-19. And they’re asking all Albertans to join in.

The campaign, entitled “#FoundationsofGratitude,” launched on April 8 and was initiated by the University Hospital Foundation, Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation, Royal Alexandra Hospital Foundation, Covenant Foundation, Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation, Capital Care Foundation, Mental Health Foundation and Sturgeon Community Hospital Foundation.

Families, friends and staff associated with these foundations in the spot show pictures and cardboard cut-outs of hearts as a sign of appreciation for healthcare workers and support staff in Alberta in their fight against COVID-19. There is a total of 1,870 confirmed cases in the province, and 48 deaths – the third-most confirmed cases of any province or territory in the country. The spot also shows some of these individuals decorating their windows with these hearts.

“Our healthcare team is on the front lines fighting COVID-19, keeping Albertans safe and ensuring patients receive the exceptional care they need,” Dr. Verna Yiu, CEO of Alberta Health Services, said in a press release. “We were so touched to hear about this campaign initiated by foundations, and hope that when our healthcare and support teams see all these hearts in the windows of people’s homes on their way to and from work, they’ll know the community is behind them.”

People in the province are being asked to join the foundations in expressing thanks to, and showing support for, Alberta’s “talented and devoted health heroes,” by creating and putting hearts on their windows at home. They’re also being encouraged to share images of their “heartwork” and messages of support using “#FoundationsofGratitude.”

Brands have launched numerous campaigns recognizing doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers for the work they are doing to give people the treatment they need in extraordinary circumstances, sometimes at great risk to their own personal safety as hospitals become strained and PPE is in short supply.

With that in mind, the BC Nurses’ Union launched a campaign that was less about thanking its members and more about telling the public what they could do to help keep them safe. Created by Wasserman + Partners, the campaign re-iterates the advice of government and health officials to “stay safe” and “stay home,” as the more people stay home and take precautions, the less likely they’ll contract COVID-19 and will have to go to a hospital and put the lives of nurse at risk. The three 15-second spots in the campaign also highlight the need to be “patient and kind in these extraordinary times,” including to healthcare workers that are under a great deal of stress.