Retail reinvented: In conversation with Circle K
Brian Rohaly of Circle K discusses how the global convenience chain is responding to the crisis and shares how the new retail reality could impact opportunities going forward; everything from SKUs to ideas for shopper marketers. Strategy’s special reports editor Justin Dallaire moderates this conversation, and will curate audience questions (in advance) on short and near term planning impact.