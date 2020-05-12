Match hires new creative leadership Gary Westgate will run creative in Toronto for the consumer engagement agency, with Eric Moncaleano named North American ECD.

North American consumer engagement agency Match Marketing Group has made two creative leadership hires: Eric Moncaleano, ECD, North America (pictured, right) and Gary Westgate, VP and head of creative in Canada (pictured, left).

Westgate has been a creative consultant for the last year. Prior to that, he was a creative director at Anomaly Toronto, where he led creative on its Budweiser, BRP, Nike Social and Hershey’s baking products accounts. He has also had creative leadership roles at J. Walter Thompson (where he developed and created the winning pitch campaign for Air Canada) and Taxi (where he led creative for its Canadian Tire and Heineken accounts).

Westgate will oversee the creative department for Match’s Toronto operations. He takes over those duties from Jason Mota, who was hired in February 2019 but moved on from the post in January.

Moncaleano, to whom Westgate will report, is an industry veteran that spent nearly 15 years as ECD at Publicis’ Dallas office and will be responsible for overseeing creative for Match’s roster of clients across the U.S. and Canada, which include Ford, L’Oréal, PepsiCo and Nestle. Reporting to Brian Cohen, CEO of Match Marketing Group, Moncaleano will be based in Match’s Boulder, Colorado office.

“While the last few months have been some of the most challenging our industry has ever seen, investing in the right talent has remained at the forefront of what makes Match a great place to work,” Cohen says.

The new creative leadership hires come after Anne Dean was hired as SVP and general manager of marketing solutions in Toronto last month, tasked with deepening client relationships, elevating the agency’s talent and culture and accelerating the revenue and profitability of Match’s Toronto operation. Match Marketing was acquired by U.S. private equity firm Southfield Capital in 2018.