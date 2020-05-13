Shopper Marketing Forum goes virtual A free series of twice-weekly virtual events charting how to adapt to a new consumer reality begins on Thursday.

Stores might be closed and shopper marketing programs might be on hold, but planning for how to come back from the monumental disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is already underway. And if you need guidance for charting your path to recovery, Shopper Marketing Forum still has you covered.

Originally scheduled for April, this year’s Shopper Marketing Forum has been retooled, with new sessions tailored to the new realities marketers and retailers will face in the fallout of the pandemic presented in a digital format. The sessions will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning on May 14 and running until May 28.

Presented under the theme “Emerging into a new market reality,” thought leaders will cover topics like handling surges in demand, how to approach sustainability following COVID-19 and what research and insights from other countries can teach us about what the next few months might look like.

The sessions are free to watch but registration in advance is required. More information on sessions and a link to RSVP can be found on the Shopper Marketing Forum website.