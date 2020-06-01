Greg Hahn launches agency with No Fixed Address The former BBDO CCO opens Mischief, which is the second time this year NFA has extended its platform outside of Toronto.

No Fixed Address is stirring up some mischief in adland, helping Greg Hahn set up a new agency in New York just two months after surprisingly being let go from his role as CCO at BBDO New York.

Mischief at No Fixed Address, the new agency’s full name, will operate as a standalone shop from No Fixed Address but will be “part of the NFA platform,” which is focused on being flexible with budgets, operations and talent to provide a custom-built solution for a client’s creative needs. The agencies will share resources – especially as Mischief works to get itself off the ground – but there are no plans to share clients at this point (Mischief has begun some project work for Kraft Heinz in the U.S.).

Hahn, No Fixed Address CEO Dave Lafond and co-founder Serge Rancourt are all equity partners in Mischief.

The arrangement – being part of the NFA platform instead of setting up a new satellite office in a different city – will be similar to L’agence NFA Montreal, which formally launched when it folded in the operations of agency Supernormal. Hahn said in a statement that NFA’s approach aligned with what he already thought was “the most threatening” to the big holding companies.

Mischief will have five staff to start, including Hahn and president Kerry McKibbin. McKibbin is coming off of two years as VP and account director at Boston’s MullenLowe, but prior to that, was on the client services teams at Zulu Alpha Kilo and DS+P.

Hahn left BBDO New York in April after 15 years with the agency (seven as its chief creative officer) as part of cost-cutting measures to help stabilize the business in the fallout of COVID-19. Some of his best-known work includes the Cannes Lions Grand Prix-winning “Voyeur” campaign for HBO, the “Cat Herders” work for EDS, BBDO’s recent award-winning piece for Sandy Hook Promise and a United Airlines print ad that ran following the September 11 attacks.

While this is the first time NFA is setting up a new agency in the U.S. with a partner, it previously expanded to the U.S. when it hired Todd Ochsner as its U.S. business lead to handle projects for clients such as Mattamy Homes and Egan. Ochsner left the agency at the end of 2018.

Earlier this year, NFA hired Jordan Doucette as creative partner, bringing her back to Canada to help elevate its offering and expand into new markets. Last month, she was elevated to the president’s role to help Lafond focus on “bigger picture” growth projects for the agency.