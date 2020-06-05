Up to the Minute: Cue Digital promotes three Plus, Forsman & Bodenfors wins Pillway and Canadian students win at Young Ones.

Cue Digital makes a trio of senior promotions

Cue Digital has made three leadership promotions. Jason Owens, who has been with agency since 2011, has been named director of creative and communications, responsible for all digital production at the agency. Sarina Adamo, who joined last year as influencer campaign manager, has been promoted to marketing and communications manager, where she will add more PR and brand marketing responsibilities to her remit. Senior account executive Isabelle Davidian is now director of sales, leading the account team and partnerships with clients including DAZN, Group Nine and The Fader.

A new marketplace to find freelancers

Freelance creative Chris Harrison and Rich Cooper have launched Crral, an online platform to connect freelancers with agencies. Freelancers can sign up to be listed on the website and app, and agencies can search listings by things like expertise, category experience or years in the industry, with entries colour-coded by availability. It is currently free to sign up for Crral during the COVID-19 pandemic, though it will be instituting a small subscription fee for agencies at some point in the future.

Canadians schools recognized by Young Ones

Miami Ad School Toronto and Mohawk College won four awards at this year’s Young Ones student award competition by The One Club.

In the brief competition, Miami Ad School’s Michael Boatman, Jaclyn McConnell, Allison Kustek and Andronicus Wu won a Silver Pencil for “Skatefulness” for Vans, while Tyler J. Edwards and David Lopezby won a Bronze Pencil for “Miranda” for real estate firm PartnersGlobal. Alicia Young and Laura Lumbers from Mohawk also won a Bronze Pencil for “The King’s Street” campaign for Burger King

Miami Ad School Toronto‘s Rachel LeBlanc was also one of two dozen recognized in the Young Ones Portfolio competition, in which students submit 15 pieces of work.

Forsman wins Pillway account

Forsman & Bodenfors Canada was selected by Pillway to lead its Canadian launch campaign. Working alongside The Media Kitchen, the agencies have developed a brand platform and a campaign that includes digital, social and CRM tactics. Pillway is a digital pharmacy solution that uses AI to personalize interactions between consumers and pharmacists, geared towards those taking multiple medications a day.