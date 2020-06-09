Ogilvy Toronto moves up the 2020 Effie Index Rethink also tied for first in this year's list of North American independents.

A number of Canadian agencies have been recognized for their creative effectiveness with a place on this year’s Effie Index.

The annual Effie Index is compiled based on the results of its global, regional and national awards programs from the previous year, all of which aim to recognize the most effective client work.

Ogilvy Toronto ranked fourth in the North American agency rankings, in a tie for 47th globally. The Toronto office’s points helped Ogilvy become the top-ranked agency network in North America and second globally.

Other agencies on the North American Index include Cossette at 11th (with the broader Vision7 network ranking 10th on the North American list of agency networks), followed by Mindshare at 12th. Anomaly Toronto, Sid Lee and John St. all tied for 22nd.

Rethink was in a four-way tie for 18th on the North American Index. The agency also tied for 1st with New York’s Terri & Sandy on the list of independent North American agencies (it ranked 51st on the list for global independent agencies).

Bensimon Byrne found itself in a three-way tie for third on the North American list of indies.

Globally, WPP was the top-ranked holding company globally on this year’s index. It was followed by Omnicom and IPG in second and third place, with the two networks switching spots when looking only at North America.

Thanks to Canadian work, SickKids and A&W landed in the 7th and 11th spots on the North American index for brands, which was topped by Coca-Cola, McDonald’s and KFC.