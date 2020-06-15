Marketing Awards 2020: Design shortlist

Day one of the first-ever virtual Marketing Awards Week kicks off with finalists in categories ranging from packaging to brand identities.
By Staff 
18 mins ago

Design Marketing Awards
Welcome to Day 1 of the first virtual Marketing Awards Week, a five-day celebration of creativity in Canada.

First up is the Design category, with strategy revealing the 14 agency finalists. The shortlisted work for 22 client brands are awarded within nine Design categories, from packaging and promotion to brand identity and branded environment.

This year’s winners were selected by a panel chaired by Jacknife’s Mikey Richardson and Weaymouth Creative’s Jennifer Weaymouth. The eight-person live Design jury included Art & Mechanical’s David Adams; Cossette’s Richard Belanger; Matter’s Monique Gamache; Clear Space’s Will Hum; KerrSmith Design’s Helen Kerr; Mackie Biernacki’s Steph Mackie; Central Station’s Dave Rodger; and Hambly & Woolley’s Barbara Woolley.

The winners will be announced at 3 p.m. EST on the Marketing Awards site, as well as strategy’s digital and social channels. Check back tomorrow for the Multicultural winners, Wednesday for Craft and Thursday/Friday for Advertising.

Client Campaign Agency
Aphria “RIFF Branding” Jacknife
Bazarette “Bazarette” Sid Lee
Bell “Tokyo 2020 Invitation” Lg2 Toronto
CN “CN100″ Sid Lee
Cossette “Legacy is for Losers” Cossette
Edmonton International Airport “Move/More” DDB
ICOM “ICOM” Rethink
Kraft Heinz “Pour Perfectly” Rethink
La Knowlton “Life is Rough, Beer is Smooth” Ogilvy
LCBO “A Toast To Pride” Lg2
Loblaw Companies: No Frills “Hauler Aisles of Glory” John St.
Loblaw Companies: No Name “No Name Mobile Dorm” John St.
Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment “Raptors Two Five” Sid Lee
Merrell “The Most Useful Shoe Box in the World” Innocean Worldwide
Nestlé “Kit Kat Chocolatory” OneMethod
Sid Lee “Camp Ville Marie” Sid Lee
SingleCut Beersmiths “Big in Japan” Zulu Alpha Kilo
Southern Alberta Art Gallery “Art Frenzy” DDB
Tentree “Tentree Logo Redesign” Sid Lee
Théâtre le Diamant “Théâtre Le Diamant” Lg2
Théâtre Périscope “Season 19/20″ Lg2
Thomas Haas Chocolates “Blak” Pendo Brands
VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation “Brain Breakthroughs” Cossette
Willow Biosciences “2020 Rebrand” Critical Mass
