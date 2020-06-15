Sid Lee and CN win Design Best of Show at Marketing Awards Lg2, Pendo Brands, Ogilvy, Rethink and John St. also add Gold "M"s to their trophy shelf on the first day of the week-long award celebration.

Sid Lee helped CN design a book and exhibit on how to build a railway legacy, which in turn helped the agency win the Design Best of Show at this year’s Marketing Awards.

Revealed Monday as part of a five-day celebration of creative advertising in Canada, the show’s Design category saw 14 agencies pick up awards across the Brand Environment, Brand Identity, Brochures/Print Collateral, Corporate Reporting, Graphics, Logo, Packaging, Promotion and Websites/Apps/Mobiles subcategories.

Beyond the Best of Show title, Sid Lee also nabbed two Gold “M” trophies for “CN100,” which included a whimsical anniversary exhibit that was shipped across 14 cities, as well as a canvas-bound book that detailed CN’s 100-year historical contributions, peppered with train-inspired graphical elements.

The category (co-chaired by Jacknife’s Mikey Richardson and Weaymouth Creative’s Jennifer Weaymouth) gave out a total of nine Golds to agencies Lg2, Pendo Brands, Ogilvy, Rethink and John St. Other shops recognized in this year’s Design category with Silver, Bronze and Merit awards include DDB, Jacknife, Cossette, Critical Mass, Innocean Worldwide and OneMethod.

For the first time, as a result of physical distancing due to COVID-19, Marketing Award winners were revealed in a virtual show. The chairs and some jury members shared their thoughts on this year’s portfolio of entries, followed by a reel of the winning work below.

The full list of winners can be found on the Marketing Awards website.

Remember to check back tomorrow for winners in the Multicultural marketing category, Craft on Wednesday and Advertising on Thursday and Friday.