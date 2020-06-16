Black & Abroad wins big in Multicultural FCB/Six was crowned a Gold winner, alongside Balmoral and Ethnicity Matters, on day two of Marketing Awards Week.

“Today, it’s called multicultural marketing; but give it another 10, 20 years and it’s just marketing.”

That’s what Bobby Sahnir, one of this year’s Multicultural jurors for the Marketing Awards and co-founder of Ethnicity Matters, sees for the future ethnic marketing. And looking at some of the projects and programs that won at the show this year, perhaps the shift is already beginning.

A jury favourite across the globe and at various award shows over the past year, Black & Abroad’s “Go Back to Africa” campaign by FCB/Six medaled the most Gold in the category, which celebrates work that speaks to diverse audiences.

Though the jury did not award a Best in Show for the category this year, other Gold winning work included OLG Ontario Racing’s “Break the Routine” by Balmoral Multicultural Marketing, and Samsung’s “Capture Your Journey” by Ethnicity Matters.

Barrett and Welsh, Koo Multicultural, Dyversity Communications, Captus Advertising, and Major Tom are among the agencies that picked up Silver and Bronze medals for work that spanned digital, social media, OOH, print and TV.

For the first time, as a result of physical distancing due to COVID-19, Marketing Award winners were revealed in a virtual show. The chairs and some jury members shared their thoughts on this year’s portfolio of entries, followed by a reel of the winning work below.

The full list of winners can be found on the Marketing Awards website.

