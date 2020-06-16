Marketing Awards 2020: Multicultural shortlist Day two kicks off with a peek at the finalists that created work targeting diverse ethnic audiences.

After covering Design on Monday, another group of finalists in the 2020 Marketing Awards is revealed.

This time, strategy is looking ahead at the work that’s in the running for recognition in the Multicultural category.

This year’s category, which celebrates campaigns and programs that reach diverse ethnic and racial backgrounds, was chaired by DV8 Communications’ Ambereen Jahangir and Dyversity’s Jensen Tsoi, who led a seven-person live jury panel to score the work earlier this spring. The group included Barrett and Welsh’s Nitin Bagga; Multicultural marketing strategist Iris Chen; Maple Diversity Communications’ Linda Cheung; Focus Communications’ Loretta Lam; AV Communications’ Zeno Lam; WowPractice Consulting’s Chrisdin Ma; and Ethnicity Multicultural Marketing’s Babby Sahni.

The winners will be announced at 3 p.m. EST on the Marketing Awards site, as well as strategy’s digital and social channels. Check back tomorrow for the Craft winners and Thursday/Friday for Advertising. And in case you missed it, here are yesterday’s Design winners.