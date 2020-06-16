Marketing Awards 2020: Multicultural shortlist

Day two kicks off with a peek at the finalists that created work targeting diverse ethnic audiences.
By Jennifer Horn
After covering Design on Monday, another group of finalists in the 2020 Marketing Awards is revealed.

This time, strategy is looking ahead at the work that’s in the running for recognition in the Multicultural category.

This year’s category, which celebrates campaigns and programs that reach diverse ethnic and racial backgrounds, was chaired by DV8 Communications’ Ambereen Jahangir and Dyversity’s Jensen Tsoi, who led a seven-person live jury panel to score the work earlier this spring. The group included Barrett and Welsh’s Nitin Bagga; Multicultural marketing strategist Iris Chen; Maple Diversity Communications’ Linda Cheung; Focus Communications’ Loretta Lam; AV Communications’ Zeno Lam; WowPractice Consulting’s Chrisdin Ma; and Ethnicity Multicultural Marketing’s Babby Sahni.

Client Campaign Agency
Barrett and Welsh Tartan Turban Secret Readings Barrett and Welsh
BC Dairy Association Pour A Little Happiness Ethnicity Matters
Black & Abroad Go Back to Africa FCB/SIX
Brita Experiential Event Balmoral Multicultural Marketing
Canada World TV Canada World TV TLN Media Group
Clarins Chinese New Year Major Tom
Egg Farmers of Canada Chinese New Year 2020 Koo Multicultural
FEAST Asian Dining Festival FEAST Asian Dining Festival Hamazaki Wong Marketing Group
Government of British Columbia Listening Captus Advertising
Koodo Mobile Chinese New Year 2019 Koo Multicultural
Kruger Products Love Scotties Ethnicity Matters
Kruger Products Neighbours Ethnicity Matters
Ming Pao Daily News Yellow Helmet Captus Advertising
Multicultural Minority Canadian Talent Carving Identitiy Barrett and Welsh
New Canadian Media A Free Press Stops Bullets Barrett and Welsh
OLG Lunar New Year 2020 Dyversity Communications
OLG Ontario Racing Break the Routine Balmoral Multicultural Marketing
Responsible Gambling Council Lunar New Year Dyversity Communications
Samsung Capture Your Journey Ethnicity Matters
Sikh Heritage Museum of Canada A Canadian past, a Canadian presence Barrett and Welsh
Sing Tao Daily Lennon Wall Captus Advertising
TD Drop Into Your Next Home Barrett and Welsh
TD The Bank That Gets South Asians Barrett and Welsh
Toronto Ford Dealers Association Mustang WeChat Game Ethnicity Matters
Toronto Ford Dealers Association Carpool Karaoke Ethnicity Matters
Unilever – Taj Mahal Social Sharing Dyversity Communications
