Marketing Awards 2020: Multicultural shortlist
Day two kicks off with a peek at the finalists that created work targeting diverse ethnic audiences.
After covering Design on Monday, another group of finalists in the 2020 Marketing Awards is revealed.
This time, strategy is looking ahead at the work that’s in the running for recognition in the Multicultural category.
This year’s category, which celebrates campaigns and programs that reach diverse ethnic and racial backgrounds, was chaired by DV8 Communications’ Ambereen Jahangir and Dyversity’s Jensen Tsoi, who led a seven-person live jury panel to score the work earlier this spring. The group included Barrett and Welsh’s Nitin Bagga; Multicultural marketing strategist Iris Chen; Maple Diversity Communications’ Linda Cheung; Focus Communications’ Loretta Lam; AV Communications’ Zeno Lam; WowPractice Consulting’s Chrisdin Ma; and Ethnicity Multicultural Marketing’s Babby Sahni.
The winners will be announced at 3 p.m. EST on the Marketing Awards site, as well as strategy’s digital and social channels. Check back tomorrow for the Craft winners and Thursday/Friday for Advertising. And in case you missed it, here are yesterday’s Design winners.
|Client
|Campaign
|Agency
|Barrett and Welsh
|Tartan Turban Secret Readings
|Barrett and Welsh
|BC Dairy Association
|Pour A Little Happiness
|Ethnicity Matters
|Black & Abroad
|Go Back to Africa
|FCB/SIX
|Brita
|Experiential Event
|Balmoral Multicultural Marketing
|Canada World TV
|Canada World TV
|TLN Media Group
|Clarins
|Chinese New Year
|Major Tom
|Egg Farmers of Canada
|Chinese New Year 2020
|Koo Multicultural
|FEAST Asian Dining Festival
|FEAST Asian Dining Festival
|Hamazaki Wong Marketing Group
|Government of British Columbia
|Listening
|Captus Advertising
|Koodo Mobile
|Chinese New Year 2019
|Koo Multicultural
|Kruger Products
|Love Scotties
|Ethnicity Matters
|Kruger Products
|Neighbours
|Ethnicity Matters
|Ming Pao Daily News
|Yellow Helmet
|Captus Advertising
|Multicultural Minority Canadian Talent
|Carving Identitiy
|Barrett and Welsh
|New Canadian Media
|A Free Press Stops Bullets
|Barrett and Welsh
|OLG
|Lunar New Year 2020
|Dyversity Communications
|OLG Ontario Racing
|Break the Routine
|Balmoral Multicultural Marketing
|Responsible Gambling Council
|Lunar New Year
|Dyversity Communications
|Samsung
|Capture Your Journey
|Ethnicity Matters
|Sikh Heritage Museum of Canada
|A Canadian past, a Canadian presence
|Barrett and Welsh
|Sing Tao Daily
|Lennon Wall
|Captus Advertising
|TD
|Drop Into Your Next Home
|Barrett and Welsh
|TD
|The Bank That Gets South Asians
|Barrett and Welsh
|Toronto Ford Dealers Association
|Mustang WeChat Game
|Ethnicity Matters
|Toronto Ford Dealers Association
|Carpool Karaoke
|Ethnicity Matters
|Unilever – Taj Mahal
|Social Sharing
|Dyversity Communications