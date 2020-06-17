Publicis Worldwide wins Heineken account The Canadian assignment also covers a portfolio of brands that includes Strongbow, Dos Equis and Newcastle.

Publicis Worldwide has been named lead agency for Heineken and its portfolio in the Canadian market.

The agency is leading creative and strategy across channels for the beer brand, which is focused on accelerating growth in the Canadian market and bringing a new brand positioning to life this year. The assignment came about after “strategic discussions” between the agency and Heineken, both locally and in its Amsterdam head office.

Laurent Delmouly, managing director for Heineken Canada, says Publicis’ ability to “access a global view” on the brand and put it to work to support momentum in the Canadian market was a key factor in the selection.

The assignment also covers Heineken’s international brands portfolio, which includes Strongbow, Birra Moretti, Sol, Dos Equis, Tecate, Newcastle and Murphy’s. Delmouly said that in addition to accelerating the growth for the Heineken brand, it is looking to “shape the cider category” with Strongbow and further develop its international brands.

Publicis has been the lead agency for Heineken in several countries for a number of years, and was named lead global agency in 2015, working with local agency partners in different markets. In Canada, the brand named Sid Lee its lead agency in 2016.