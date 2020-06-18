2020 Marketing Awards: Advertising Part I shortlist
The fourth day of the awards show kicks off with the finalists in the Health & Wellness, Pharma, Press and Public Service categories.
The Design, Multicultural and Craft Marketing Awards winners have been revealed. Now, it’s time to see which agencies and brands are in the running for a Health & Wellness, Pharma, PR and Public Service “M” award in the first round of winners from the show’s Advertising category.
The nominees in these four subcategories (below) were chosen by a group of advertising execs that came together over Zoom in the spring. The deliberations in the 2020 Advertising jury room were led by co-chairs Marilou Aubin of Lg2 and David Rosenberg of Bensimon Byrne.
Live jury members included: MSL Group’s Nadia Beale; John St.’s Cher Campbell; Leo Burnett’s Heather Chambers; Juniper Park\TBWA’s Jenny Glover; FCB’s Jeff Hilts; Rethink’s Joel Holtby; The Township’s Karen Howe; Wunderman Thompson Montreal’s Brigitte Ledermann; DDB’s Dean Lee; Arrival + Departure’s Jeff MacEachern; McCann Health’s Sean Riley; Ray’s Terri Roberts; Publicis’ Sann Sava; and Randy Stein (formerly of Grip).
|Client
|Campaign
|Agency
|Category
|Fondation Émergence
|“Pride Flagging”
|Rethink
|Health & Wellness
|Janssen Pharmaceuticals
|“Disappear”
|Outpost379
|Pharma
|Sanofi Genzyme
|“The World’s Most Uncomfortable Bed”
|Edelman
|Pharma
|Up Cannabis
|“Saving Grace Financial”
|OneMethod
|Pharma
|A&W
|“The Man with The Burger Tattoo”
|Rethink
|PR
|ABinBev
|“Budweiser Chief Hockey Officer”
|Anomaly
|PR
|BMO
|“Jersey Swap”
|FCB
|PR
|bubly sparkling water
|“bubly vs. Bublé”
|Praxis
|PR
|Hershey
|“Reese The Movie: An ASMR Experience”
|Anomaly
|PR
|HomeEquity Bank
|“#PauseToRemember”
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|PR
|Mars Wrigley
|“Skittles Hall of Rainbows”
|Edelman
|PR
|National Film Board of Canada
|“Clit-me”
|Rethink
|PR
|Raptors Republic
|Ka’Wine & Dine
|Rethink
|PR
|Amazon Rainforest Conservancy
|“Rainforest Fire Channel”
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Public Service
|Amnesty International
|“Writing Goes a Long Way”
|Cossette
|Public Service
|Anorexia and Bulimia Québec
|“Social medias”
|Cossette
|Public Service
|Arrive Alive Drive Sober
|“Drunk Radio”
|Rethink
|Public Service
|British Columbia Schizophrenia Society
|“Songs of Schizophrenia”
|Rethink
|Public Service
|Canadian Centre for Child Protection
|“Lolli: The Exhibit Nobody Wants to Talk About”
|No Fixed Address
|Public Service
|Centre for Independent Living / City of Toronto
|“The Inaccessible Transit Shelter”
|Public
|Public Service
|Coalition for Gun Control
|“Dodge the Bullet”
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Public Service
|Fondation Émergence
|“Brutal Postings”
|Rethink
|Public Service
|Fondation Émergence
|“The Ad That Aired Once”
|Rethink
|Public Service
|Fresh Start Recovery Centre
|“Moment of Silence”
|FCB
|Public Service
|Google / CDSS
|“Project Understood”
|FCB
|Public Service
|Government of Ontario
|“Rowan’s Law”
|Rethink
|Public Service
|Greenpeace
|“Straw Shaming”
|Rethink
|Public Service
|Heart and Stroke Foundation /
Canadian Lung Association
|“The Ice Cream Truck”
|Publicis
|Public Service
|Literacy Foundation
|“Reading Pays Off”
|Sid Lee
|Public Service
|Protect Our Winters
|“Fact Avalanche”
|Sid Lee
|Public Service
|Regent Park School of Music
|“Parkscapes”
|BBDO
|Public Service
|Responsible Gaming Council
|“YOU-turn”
|FCB
|Public Service
|Rick Hansen Foundation
|“Poster For Everyone”
|TAXI
|Public Service
|SAAQ
|“The Crossing Fence”
|lg2
|Public Service
|SAAQ
|“The Cell or The Wheels, You Choose”
|lg2
|Public Service
|Save Our Libraries
|“Save Our Libraries”
|Juniper Park/TBWA
|Public Service
|SickKids Foundation
|“SickKids Airbnb”
|No Fixed Address
|Public Service
|SickKids Foundation
|“SickKids VS: This Is Why”
|Cossette
|Public Service
|The Royal Canadian Legion
|“Remembrance Island”
|Wunderman Thompson
|Public Service
|United Way
|“The #UNIGNORABLE Tower”
|TAXI
|Public Service
|Ville de Laval
|“Put Some Respect In Your Bin”
|Tam-Tam\TBWA
|Public Service
|Vision Zero / City of Montreal
|“The Impactful Reminder”
|Sid Lee
|Public Service
|YWCA
|“FRIDAY”
|FCB
|Public Service