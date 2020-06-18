2020 Marketing Awards: Advertising Part I shortlist The fourth day of the awards show kicks off with the finalists in the Health & Wellness, Pharma, Press and Public Service categories.



The Design, Multicultural and Craft Marketing Awards winners have been revealed. Now, it’s time to see which agencies and brands are in the running for a Health & Wellness, Pharma, PR and Public Service “M” award in the first round of winners from the show’s Advertising category.

The nominees in these four subcategories (below) were chosen by a group of advertising execs that came together over Zoom in the spring. The deliberations in the 2020 Advertising jury room were led by co-chairs Marilou Aubin of Lg2 and David Rosenberg of Bensimon Byrne.

Live jury members included: MSL Group’s Nadia Beale; John St.’s Cher Campbell; Leo Burnett’s Heather Chambers; Juniper Park\TBWA’s Jenny Glover; FCB’s Jeff Hilts; Rethink’s Joel Holtby; The Township’s Karen Howe; Wunderman Thompson Montreal’s Brigitte Ledermann; DDB’s Dean Lee; Arrival + Departure’s Jeff MacEachern; McCann Health’s Sean Riley; Ray’s Terri Roberts; Publicis’ Sann Sava; and Randy Stein (formerly of Grip).

The winners will be announced at 3 p.m. EST on the Marketing Awards site, as well as strategy’s digital and social channels.

Check back tomorrow for the final instalment of the Marketing Awards, with finalists and winners in part two of the Advertising category (which includes Branded Content, Digital, Direct, Film, Integrated Campaign, OOH, Press, Radio and Self-Promotion) revealed Friday morning and afternoon.