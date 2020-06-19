2020 Marketing Awards: Advertising II shortlist

The final day of the show has 26 agencies receiving nods across the remaining nine categories.
By Jennifer Horn
3 mins ago

Advertising 4

The fifth and final day of the 2020 Marketing Awards Week arrives with the biggest batch of finalists yet, with 26 agencies nominated in the second half of the Advertising category.

The shortlist below covers Branded Content, Digital, Direct, Film, Integrated Campaign, OOH, Press, Radio and Self-Promotion work, chosen by a group of advertising execs earlier this year.

The deliberations in the Advertising jury room were led by co-chairs Marilou Aubin of Lg2 and David Rosenberg of Bensimon Byrne.

Live jury members included: MSL Group’s Nadia Beale; John St.’s Cher Campbell; Leo Burnett’s Heather Chambers; Juniper Park\TBWA’s Jenny Glover; FCB’s Jeff Hilts; Rethink’s Joel Holtby; The Township’s Karen Howe; Wunderman Thompson Montreal’s Brigitte Ledermann; DDB’s Dean Lee; Arrival + Departure’s Jeff MacEachern; McCann Health’s Sean Riley; Ray’s Terri Roberts; Publicis’ Sann Sava; and Randy Stein (formerly of Grip).

The winners of the final categories will be announced at 3 p.m. EST on the Marketing Awards site, as well as strategy’s digital and social channels.

Client Campaign Agency Category
Sleeman Breweries “East Meets West” The&Partnership Branded Content
BMW “Stage Your Driveway” FCB Out-of-Home
Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealer co-op “Jeep – Halloween” Publicis Out-of-Home
CN “CN100 – A Moving Celebration” Sid Lee Out-of-Home
Delissio “Crust Paper” OneMethod Out-of-Home
East West Market “Embarrassing Plastic Bags” Rethink Out-of-Home
Fizz “The Internet in Print” Ogilvy Out-of-Home
GSK “Buckley’s 100th Anniversary Campaign” Saatchi & Saatchi Out-of-Home
Mars Wrigley “Snickers Suit Swag” BBDO Out-of-Home
McDonald’s “Human Clock” Leo Burnett Out-of-Home
Metrolinx “Billboard A Minute by GO Transit” BBDO Out-of-Home
Mtl Tattoo “The Permanent Collection” DentsuBos Out-of-Home
Museum of Contemporary Art “MOCA’s Thinking Emoji” Leo Burnett Out-of-Home
New York Fries “Big Haute Dog – Burberry” Juniper Park/TBWA Out-of-Home
Flight Centre “Be Unbordered” Married to Giants Film
H&R Block “Trust the Experts” Sid Lee Film
HydroSolution “There are lots of things you don’t know” Cossette Film
IGA “Inseparable” Sid Lee Film
Maple Leaf Foods “I’m Not Eating That” Sid Lee Film
McDonald’s “Is It Still A Big Mac? Redux” Cossette Film
Nestlé – Coffee Crisp “Occasions” McCann Film
Orchestre symphonique de Québec “Call Waiting” lg2 Film
The Globe and Mail “Prepared” Cossette Film
UFA “Never Ending Day” C&B Advertising Film
Visa “Visa TIFF” BBDO Film
5 Gum “The Self Controller” Momentum Digital
Burger King “Ghost Nuggets” OneMethod Digital
Egg Farmers of Canada “It’s Not Weird – Girlfriend” Cossette Digital
Fisherman’s Friend “Fish Tales” Giants & Gentlemen Digital
Fisherman’s Friend “Time Travel” Giants & Gentlemen Digital
IGA “Tattoos” Sid Lee Digital
IKEA “The Championship Plant” Rethink Digital
Les Producteurs de lait du Québec “Interstitiel” lg2 Digital
Loblaw Companies – No Frills “Hauler Aisles of Glory” john st. Digital
Mars Wrigley “M&M’s Finger Lickin’ Good” BBDO Digital
Peace Collective “#UnravelHate” Zulu Alpha Kilo Digital
PepsiCo “Doritos Dinamita” BBDO Digital
Purelygreat “Medieval” FCB Digital
Siaya “Siaya” Havas Digital
SkipTheDishes “Canadian Citizen” Arrivals + Departures Digital
Volkswagen “Power to the People” DDB Digital
WestJet “We Treat People Like People” Rethink Digital
Whirlpool – KitchenAid “Mix ‘N’ Match” Zulu Alpha Kilo Digital
13th Street Winery “Subjectif” lg2 Direct
Kraft Heinz “Pour Perfectly” Rethink Direct
McDonald’s “Friends Wanted” Cossette Direct
SingleCut Beersmiths “Big in Japan” Zulu Alpha Kilo Direct
WestJet “Flight Light” Rethink Direct
IKEA “Bedtime” Rethink Integrated Campaign
Loblaw Companies – No Name “No Name World” john st. Integrated Campaign
Unilever – Dove Men+Care “Take The Time” Ogilvy Integrated Campaign
Farnham Ale & Lager “A Bit Bitter” lg2 Press
Interac “Halfsies” Zulu Alpha Kilo Press
McDonald’s “McMobile” Cossette Press
OLG “Get That Lotto 649 Feeling” FCB Press
Carex Mini Storage “25 Seconds, Bedroom, Gym” Rethink Radio
IKEA “Voice Assistant” Rethink Radio
Loto Québec “Dream Cruise” Sid Lee Radio
john st. “Decksecution” john st. Self-Promotion
TA2 Sound + Music “Get an Original Track” Sid Lee Self-Promotion
TAXI “Strategy Jr.” TAXI Self-Promotion
