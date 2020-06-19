2020 Marketing Awards: Advertising II shortlist The final day of the show has 26 agencies receiving nods across the remaining nine categories.

The fifth and final day of the 2020 Marketing Awards Week arrives with the biggest batch of finalists yet, with 26 agencies nominated in the second half of the Advertising category.

The shortlist below covers Branded Content, Digital, Direct, Film, Integrated Campaign, OOH, Press, Radio and Self-Promotion work, chosen by a group of advertising execs earlier this year.

The deliberations in the Advertising jury room were led by co-chairs Marilou Aubin of Lg2 and David Rosenberg of Bensimon Byrne.

Live jury members included: MSL Group’s Nadia Beale; John St.’s Cher Campbell; Leo Burnett’s Heather Chambers; Juniper Park\TBWA’s Jenny Glover; FCB’s Jeff Hilts; Rethink’s Joel Holtby; The Township’s Karen Howe; Wunderman Thompson Montreal’s Brigitte Ledermann; DDB’s Dean Lee; Arrival + Departure’s Jeff MacEachern; McCann Health’s Sean Riley; Ray’s Terri Roberts; Publicis’ Sann Sava; and Randy Stein (formerly of Grip).

The winners of the final categories will be announced at 3 p.m. EST on the Marketing Awards site, as well as strategy’s digital and social channels.