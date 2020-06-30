Call for 2020 Brands of the Year We're on the lookout for companies that stood the test of the current crisis, thanks to long-term brand-building strategies with legs.

The crisis exposed, and even widened, cracks at marketing organizations as some faltered under the stress of economic shutdowns. But it’s the companies that continue to persevere – having built a sturdy foundation on which to weather the current storm and climb to the top of their category – that will be recognized in this year’s Brand of the Year awards program.

To qualify for the 2020 competition, entrant brands must have deployed a marketing strategy, transformation, or repositioning with legs.

The first signs of a Brand of the Year’s foundational shift could have begun several years ago, continuing into the current year (and beyond). It’s often a slow build across different aspects of brand-building, from digital transformations and omnichannel strategies to CSR initiatives and loyalty programs. But it can also be a brand that saw a meteoric rise to become a category disruptor over the last 12 months.

Recognizing that impact is not always immediate, 2020 should be considered the pinnacle year for the company’s long-term strategy. Positive results, from heightened brand metrics to an elevated market share, should be evident.

If you work for, or with, a brand that has seen impressive transformational and operational success, you can nominate them for the title in a 500-word case that details how it meets the criteria above.

Submissions can be made here before July 10 and questions can be sent to Jennifer Horn.

Brands of the Year will be chosen by the editorial team as part of the annual program, which are then profiled in an end-of-year print issue of strategy.

Read more about last year’s Brands of the Year here.

Featured image of Loblaw Companies’ 2019 Brand of the Year trophy that was given out at the Strategy Awards gala last year.