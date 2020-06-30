Corner Office Shifts: John Betts to retire from McDonald’s Plus, HSBC Canada names new CEO, as chief executives depart Andrew Peller and Laurentian Bank.

Jacques Mignault to succeed John Betts as McDonald’s Canada CEO

John Betts is set to retire in August after 12 years at the helm of the Canadian arm of the global fast-food chain. He will be succeeded by Jacques Mignault, who returns to Canada from having served as managing director of McDonald’s Switzerland, on Aug. 1.

In a press release, McDonald’s said Betts achieved many milestones during his tenure, including the launch and expansion of the McCafé brand, the introduction of all-day breakfast, and the company’s ongoing sustainability efforts.

Over the last three years, Mignault has sought to revitalize McDonald’s in Switzerland by focusing on modernizing restaurants and developing its digital and McDelivery services.

HSBC Canada appoints new CEO

On Sept. 1, Linda Seymour will take over as president and CEO of HSBC Canada, replacing Sandra Stuart, who is retiring after five years as president and CEO and 40 years at the Canadian subsidiary of the U.K.-based bank.

Seymour has spent 30 years at HSBC, the last eight as EVP and head of commercial and retail banking. In addition to her CEO appointment, she became group general manager of HSBC Holdings on June 1.

Andrew Peller CEO set to step down

Randy Powell, president of Andrew Peller Limited, has resigned to “pursue other interests,” according to the company. His last day is July 8.

CEO John Peller will assume his responsibilities on an interim basis.

The Niagara-based Canadian wine company has a portfolio of brands that includes Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill and Red Rooster.

Laurentian Bank searches for next chief executive

The Montreal-based bank says president and CEO Francois Desjardins will step down from the company on June 30. Desjardins, who helmed Laurentian over the last five years, spent 29 years at the bank and will leave behind a director role as he retires.

Stephane Therrien, a veteran with nearly 30 years-experience in financial services, was appointed interim president and CEO, as a search committee begins searching for a permanent replacement. He currently serves as EVP of personal and commercial banking and as president and CEO of the bank’s financial services division.

Laurentian Bank is the country’s seventh-largest domestic lender.