Adult toy brand pops its PinkCherry with first-ever TV spot With help from The Local Collective, the retailer of novelty products has fun with suggestive imagery.

This week, PinkCherry is making its first-ever debut on television, targeting late night news junkies with suggestive content. Because there’s a first time for everything – even for an adult toy brand.

Created in collaboration with Wow Tech Group, a Berlin-based premium intimate product brand and maker of The Womanizer and We-Vibe, the new campaign is aimed to build broader awareness for PinkCherry as it experiences a surge in demand, thanks to COVID isolation. At the end of May, PinkCherry reported a 128% spike in Canadian sales since the lockdown first began.

The campaign – a bunch of suggestive imagery punctuated by “yesses” and set to Mozart’s Eine kleine Nachtmusik – was created by The Local Collective and produced during the pandemic.

The creative was designed to “embrace some of the enjoyment that can come from staying home,” according to Matt Litzinger, president and CCO of The Local Collective. The spot (which launched on July 13 in the U.S. and Canada) is primarily airing during nightly news segments to add some positivity to people’s routines as they head to bed, says the agency.

Sandy Grguric, director of marketing at PinkCherry, adds that the messaging is not only a call-to-action to visit the PinkCherry site, but to look at intimate experiences in a positive welcoming light, “to enjoy saying ‘yes’ as often as possible.”

She says that the brand, despite its X-rated associations, has positioned itself in a more fun and sophisticated way that doesn’t take itself seriously. “We understand our consumer quite well. They have an adventurous, playful curiosity about them… this concept echoes that,” she says.

PinkCherry’s marketing spend was more significant for this campaign than it has been for previous marketing efforts, as this is its first TV spot (and first project with The Local Collective) and Grguric says this is the right time to continue positive growth for the brand as a category leader.

The Oakville, Ontario and Las Vegas, Nevada-based PinkCherry bills itself as Canada’s largest retailer of sex toys for women (age 18-34), men and couples, carrying approximately 7,000 SKUs.