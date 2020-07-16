Influencers curate a few of eBay’s favourite things The online marketplace puts the focus on sellers as it rings in 25 years of supporting entrepreneurs.

This week, eBay Canada launched #eBayEdits – a microsite that features collections from six Canadian influencers and entrepreneurs – as it celebrates 25 years of connecting buyers and sellers, including small businesses.

The new site features curated sports memorabilia and collectibles, sneakers, technology, fashion and accessories, home and garden products, as well as automotive parts and accessories. The collections were put together by influencers such as Etalk reporter Tyrone Edwards and tech journalist and entrepreneur Amber Mac.

“In addition to Canadian consumers, Canadian small businesses have been actively selling on the platform since day one,” noted Rob Bigler, general manager, eBay Canada in a release.

Bigler added that, although challenging, the current crisis helped the online marketplace reinforce its brand purpose of supporting small businesses. The company’s mission, according to its website, is to “enable economic opportunity for individuals, entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations of all sizes” so that sellers can “stay local and sell global.”

According to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, 73% of small businesses have taken on debt as a result of COVID-19 and a majority of those (68%) estimate it will take more than a year to pay off.

In April, eBay looked to help sellers navigate lost revenue by waiving selling fees for three months and announced new resources to support small business owners looking to expand their online offerings. Its “Up & Running,” accelerator program was specifically designed to support retailers without an e-commerce presence transition to selling online.

Last month the company reported better-than-expected sales volume globally through May as it saw demand from the work-from-home economy grow. And some analysts anticipate earnings to increase substantially compared to Q2 2019, when eBay reports later this month. The company has stated that in the Canadian market, more online shoppers tend to visit its subsidiary Kijiji.

GroupM shop MediaCom is eBay’s global AOR. Pomp & Circumstance handled the PR for #eBayEdits.