Up to the Minute: DavidsTea store network shrinks from 220 to 18 Plus, Pound & Grain adds to leadership with new design lead and Citoyen promotes two.

DavidsTea now has only 18 stores

When it filed for creditor protection at the beginning of July, DavidsTea said it would shift its focus from physical retail to ecommerce and wholesale, and the extent of that change has become more clear.

After already shuttering locations through the pandemic, the retailer will permanently close an additional 82 of its remaining stores in Canada, as well as all 42 of its remaining U.S. locations, shrinking a retail network that had over 220 stores prior to the pandemic to 18. Lease termination notices are being sent to landlords, with operations at the locations expected to wind down over the next 30 days. The remaining stores are all located in shopping malls, where the retailer says it was able to secure more favourable lease terms.

Pound & Grain looks internally for new design lead

Kateland Clark has been promoted to design director at Pound & Grain. As a member of the agency’s senior leadership team, Clark will oversee branding, UI/UX and advertising work for Pound & Grain clients in both its Vancouver and Toronto offices. Clark first joined the agency last year as an art director, working on its BCLC, UBC and BigSteelBox accounts, having previously spent time on brand- and agency-side design teams in both Vancouver and the U.K.

Citoyen makes a pair of senior promotions

PR firm Citoyen is continuing its growth in Quebec, promoting Audrey Ann Laurin to associate director and Valérie Chamula to senior account manager. Laurin, who joined the agency in 2018, will add her expertise to the agency’s corporate communications team in her new role. Chamula, who was also hired in 2018, will work with both government affairs and public relations clients.