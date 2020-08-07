Pandemic reboot
Consumer needs are changing. The bottom layer of Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs takes priority as the economy faces a downturn and Canadians are under financial stress. How have the after-effects of the pandemic-induced lockdowns impacting the way automotive brands focus on and how they go to market? How are they changing the way they are talking to consumers? Are they moving away from emotional brand engagement to messaging that’s more functional?