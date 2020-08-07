PANEL: Recreating engagement in a hybrid (less physical) landscape
The pandemic has left a new retail normal in it’s wake. Retailers that were once dependant on the in-store physical shopping experience have had to push pause on tactile programs. The shopping experience that some brands are known for has limitations and fewer people are willing to take the health risk of venturing into malls and physical stores. With fewer retail interactions, how do retailers get back the emotional brand experience through a more strategic omnichannel approach? How do they recreate an interesting customer experience in stores?