Up to the Minute: Hyundai spins off EV brand Plus, Pigeon names a new president and Provident adds to senior team.

Hyundai focuses on lifestyle for stand-alone EV brand

Hyundai has announced that Ioniq, previously its electric and hybrid car model, will be spun out into a standalone brand focused on electric vehicles to meet rising demand in the marketplace. Ioniq will feature three models, all of which will be battery-powered – a crossover utility vehicle, a sedan expected to launch in 2022 and a full-sized SUV expected in 2024. As a brand, Hyundai says Ioniq will focus on offering “connected lifestyle solutions” that combines in- and out-of-car experience through technology and imagines the car interior as more of a smart living space.

This brand positioning will be communicated through a campaign called “I’m In Charge,” which was launched with a stunt turning the London Eye into the letter Q that features prominently in the Ioniq logo.

Pigeon looks internally for new president

Branding and design agency Pigeon Brands has promoted Elyse Boulet to the role of president, as well as making her a director and partner. Boulet first joined Pigeon in 2017 as general manager in its Montreal office and was promoted to national managing director the following year. In her new position, she will oversee the agency’s offices in Toronto, Montreal and Mexico City, and Thomas Pigeon, founder and CEO, said in a release that she will play “a pivotal role” in growing the business in Canada and internationally. Prior to joining Pigeon, Boulet had senior roles at Taxi, Y&R and Publicis.

Provident adds to its senior team

Toronto’s Provident Communications has hired Carmela Antolino as its newest account director, joining the agency’s senior team during a period of rapid business growth and demand for strategic communications during the COVID-19 pandemic. Antolino was most recently manager of media and communications for the City of Vaughan, but was also previously on the communications team at Sun Life and worked with brands including Staples, PC Financial, Novartis, Nestle and Saputo on the agency side. Provident has also seen growth from existing clients, which include Manulife, HSBC, Rexall and Tim Hortons.