CMO Fireside Chat: Making sense of marketing during Covid-19 Marketing teams face constant budget scrutiny – and in a crisis such as a pandemic, the department’s purse strings are ...

Susan Irving, CMO of Kruger, and Clinton Braganza, CMO of Scotiabank, discuss how they justified spending to their CFOs and where they invested marketing dollars during Covid-19. They will also address the lessons they learned on how to steer the ship in a storm and scenario planning for the future.