FCB Canada adds a new creative team Mary MacLeod and Patrick Gravel join to support new assignments from Sobeys and McCain Foods.

FCB Canada has added more talent to its creative department, bringing on art director Mary MacLeod and copywriter Patrick Gravel.

The duo, who started with FCB this week, join from Camp Jefferson, where they had been hired last year. MacLeod previously interned for FCB Canada, along with stints at Ogilvy Paris and DDB Berlin. Gravel has spent time at Saatchi & Saatchi New York and was also previously an intern at Cossette.

The agency says the new additions are in response to recent wins, namely Sobeys and McCain Foods. For Sobeys, the agency has been behind work such as the “One Big Family” ad released at the outset of the pandemic and a recent push behind a major CSR effort to improve access to youth mental health services. It has also seen an increase in work from existing clients, such as Mike’s Hard.

The newest additions come following a number of promotions in the spring, including Nancy Crimi-Lamanna being named CCO for its Canadian operations and Tracy Little becoming general manager of its Toronto office.