Clover Leaf picks Giants & Gentlemen as AOR The agency will lead a new campaign for the seafood brand, with aims on energizing the category for today's consumers.

Clover Leaf Seafoods has picked Giants & Gentlemen as its new agency of record, tasked with helping the seafood brand and the category it operates in be more relevant to consumers.

As part of a multi-year relationship, the agency will lead creative and strategy for the packaged seafood brand, beginning with the development of a new brand strategy and positioning that will culminate in a new brand campaign set to launch in 2021. It has also partnered with Toronto’s Push Media to handle media planning and buying for the brand, as well as Headspace to handle work for the Quebec market.

Giants & Gentlemen was selected following an RFP process that included four other agencies. Clover Leaf worked with agency search consultant Kathryn Fitzwilliam to make its decision and lead a qualifications-based search process.

The pitch process began in February, but a planned presentation at Giants & Gentlemen’s offices in March was put on hold, one of many RFP processes that was disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency says the plan was to postpone the meeting until a face-to-face presentation could be held again, as Clover Leaf felt a digital presentation may not be the best platform in which to make an important decision like an AOR assignment. When it became clear that it might be some time before that was an option again, the process was adapted to a virtual environment in June.

Giants & Gentlemen takes over the assignment from the brand’s previous AOR, Tag.

“In the end, the choice of Giants & Gentlemen came down to fit and chemistry,” says Paul Gallagher, VP of marketing at the seafood brand. “Along with demonstrating fantastic strategic and creative ability and integrated planning, we absolutely clicked with the team at Giants & Gentlemen.”

Best known for its canned tuna and other packaged seafood products, Gallagher describes Clover Leaf as “a well-loved brand” in a category that doesn’t necessarily get the love it deserves, which will be a focus of Giants & Gentlemen’s assignment.

“We are on a mission to ignite a renewed passion for high-quality fish and to create a new era of growth for the category,” he says. “We need to re-energize this iconic brand and make it highly relevant to today’s consumers.”

In the meantime, Clover Leaf is currently running a campaign supporting its Bistro Bowl meal option, working with creative crowdsourcing platform Crowdiate on creative focused on convincing stay-at-home workers to move away from the “same old” lunch options.