Call for 2020 Marketer of the Year now open We're on the lookout for brand leaders who made the biggest marketing impact this year.

The search is on for the country’s most influential and successful marketers.

For this year’s Marketer of the Year program, strategy is on the hunt for the Canadian brand leaders who made the biggest impact over the last calendar year. Do you work for, or with, someone whose innovation and bravery in marketing has propelled their business to the top?

Help showcase their success by nominating them for the annual award. Their accomplishments could include leading internal change within the company, successful launches of programs, campaigns and/or products, expansion into new markets – a gamut of exceptional achievements across their remit, plus any relevant ROI and/or stats to support the case.

To nominate someone, simply email their name and title, plus a brief synopsis (around 500 words) of their achievements to associate editor Justin Dallaire at jdallaire@brunico.com. Nominations are due Friday, Sept. 25.

All nominations will be considered, then narrowed down to a list of five by the editorial team, with the marketers profiled in strategy‘s first print issue of 2021.

Read more about last year’s Marketers of the Year here.