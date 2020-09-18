Greenhouse sticks to its plant roots in first national campaign The juice co. debuts new ads that flaunt the essence of its brand.

Last year, Greenhouse went from a local fresh-pressed juice store in Toronto to a brand with national distribution, expanding its network of partner retail stores. It was in the midst of developing a campaign to introduce itself to a new customers, when, like many others, it was put on hold due to the pandemic.

Instead of debuting the campaign, Greenhouse spent the lockdown building its online offering, adding food and ingredient suppliers to its digital store through the home delivery service it has offered since 2014 (which the company is now looking to expand beyond the Greater Toronto Area and Vancouver). It’s also working on plans to update its existing loyalty program to reward e-commerce customers in new ways, as the company’s online business ended up being a bright spot during a time when stores were closed.

Having seen success on the digital front, Greenhouse is now ready to introduce itself, and what it stands for, to consumers who aren’t aware of the brand.

Its new online-focused campaign features eight different personas – each reflecting Greenhouse’s diverse customer base and showing off a different Greenhouse juice, kombucha, shake or immune booster – while cut-downs for different beverages are featured in paid digital media across social platforms. A campaign video also highlights the fact that Greenhouse has beverages made from organic plants in premium, reusable glass bottles.

If it looks like some of the people in the creative have surprising looks on their face, that’s on purpose – Telly Carayannakis, Greenhouse’s director of marketing, says the “want what’s good” tagline is based on the category truth that people don’t always enjoy what’s good for them at first; but, like those in the ad, they love what the product does for them and how it makes them feel.

“We want customers to not just drink what’s good for them, but crave it over conventional options that are worse for them,” Carayannakis says, adding that conveying this idea is also being done through thoughtful recipes that play with flavour, colour and scent and don’t rely on sugar.

Among the products featured in the campaign are five new SKUs, which Greenhouse created to meet recent changes in consumer demand. Those include larger formats for its Ginger Turmeric and Fiery Ginger “immune boosters,” as well as two new booster flavours and an on-trend oat-based shake.

“From a design perspective, it was important to shake up the stale category conventions and show fruit cues with something besides the bottles,” Caryannakis says. Plus, as it is not the only cold-pressed or kombucha brand in most markets, the brand needed to show up differently. “That’s why we pulled inspiration from brands in other categories that have shaken up their respective categories, like Glossier and Allbirds.”

The creative’s musical accompaniment is “Swingin’ Spathiphyllums” from Mother Earth’s Plantasia, an album by Canadian composer Mort Garson that drew a degree of notoriety when it was first released in the ’70s for the fact that it was written specifically to be enjoyed by plants. “We felt there was no better music to encapsulate a campaign that’s about drinking more plants, more often,” adds Carayannakis.