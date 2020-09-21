The role of marketing in Equality & Inclusion

People today expect brands to use their voice to motivate systemic change on important topics, from racial justice to gender ...
By Natalya Chernova
1 hour ago

People today expect brands to use their voice to motivate systemic change on important topics, from racial justice to gender parity. Achieving Equality & Inclusion takes a village, with the marketing department becoming a part of the engine in supporting this mission. As one of the world’s largest advertisers, president Geraldine Huse shares how P&G is building E&I into the core of its business and its brand.

Geraldine Huse

Geraldine Huse

President, P&G Canada

Tags:


,

﻿