The role of marketing in Equality & Inclusion
People today expect brands to use their voice to motivate systemic change on important topics, from racial justice to gender ...
People today expect brands to use their voice to motivate systemic change on important topics, from racial justice to gender parity. Achieving Equality & Inclusion takes a village, with the marketing department becoming a part of the engine in supporting this mission. As one of the world’s largest advertisers, president Geraldine Huse shares how P&G is building E&I into the core of its business and its brand.