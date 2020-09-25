Cossette makes two Quebec leadership appointments ECD Louis-Philippe Tremblay will lead the creative department, while CSO Florence Girod adds duties nurturing agency culture.

Cossette has added two new positions to its management team in Quebec, appointing a new executive creative director and a head of culture and integrated product to bolster its organizational creativity and culture.

Louis-Philippe Tremblay has been hired as ECD, leading the multidisciplinary collective of creatives at the agency’s Montreal office and overseeing creative product for all clients in Quebec.

In 2018, Cossette restructured its creative department in Quebec following the departure of its previous CCO. Rather than hire a new CCO, the agency opted to instead split leadership between five VPs, each in charge of a different discipline. Now, Tremblay has been hired to lead this collective and provide dedicated, singular leadership.

Tremblay returns to Montreal after having worked 17 years abroad – most recently, serving as chief creative officer of Publicis’ Samsung team in New York.

“Louis-Philippe is uniquely qualified in that he has honed his creative skills over the course of an international career while also having an innate understanding of the Québec market,” says Louis Duchesne, president of Cossette Quebec and East. “He’ll bring a fresh perspective to our team and clients while also extending our combined reach beyond our borders.”

Meanwhile, Florence Girod is taking on a new role at the agency as head of culture and integrated product. In addition to her previous duties as chief strategy officer and head of integrated product responsibilities for the agency, she will be taking on what Duchesne describes as a “chief culture officer mandate,” using her strategic experience to guide and maintain the agency’s organizational culture, which includes employee experience and the agency’s vision for the future of work.

Girod, who has been with the agency since 2009, says the agency has developed a “strong organizational culture” that unites and enables it to “stand out, by being both human and effective.” She adds Cossette Quebec wants to keep that culture alive and build on it.

“We come from a long line of entrepreneurs and being idle is not in our DNA, especially in uncertain times,” adds Duchesne. “We’re investing in creativity, culture and making sure we take the absolute best care of our clients. We are focusing on helping our clients solve their business problems and on supporting them through uncertainty, change and transformation.”