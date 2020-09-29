Union names new president Managing director Catherine Marcolin takes over from Subtej Nijjar, who is leaving the agency for a new opportunity.

Toronto advertising agency Union has looked internally for new leadership, naming EVP and managing director Catherine Marcolin as its president.

She is taking over the role from Subtej Nijjar, who is leaving the agency for an unspecified new opportunity in the coming months.

Nijjar has led Union alongside partner and CCO Lance Martin since it launched in the fall of 2012. Prior to that, he had a number of leadership roles in the strategy department at Crispin Porter + Bogusky Canada – the agency that would become Union – before becoming its president in 2011.

Marcolin joined Union as managing director in 2017, having previously been a marketing consultant but also holding senior roles at TBWA and Taxi. In her new role, she will lead the agency alongside Martin, who remains in his role at the agency.

Late last year, Union was one of the agencies brought together by MDC Partners to create the Doner Partner Network, one of several networks the holding company created to promote collaboration and skill-sharing between its agencies while also streamlining its operations on the backend. For Union, that has meant working more closely with the network’s Canadian members – 6 Degrees and Veritas – to double down on enhanced creative, digital production and strategy.

As part of Marcolin’s new appointment, she will work closer with Krista Webster, CEO of Veritas and vice-chair of the Doner Partner Network, to further develop the network and its goals in Canada.

“While I am sad to say good-bye to Sub, I am thrilled to see an incredibly talented and committed female leader step into this position, working alongside one of the most lauded and award-winning creative leaders in the business,” Webster said in a release, referring to Marcolin and Martin’s new partnership.

