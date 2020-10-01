The Advertising Paradox: Coronavirus marketing strategies
As businesses across the globe struggle with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the rules of creativity are being rewritten and marketers must adapt and innovate, or run the risk of falling behind. Join Andrea Bell, director of WGSN Insight, to learn about the key areas for marketing investment, the evolving new normal in advertising, and the art of the creative pivot – all of which are rewiring the industry.