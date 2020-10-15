Who are this year’s Canadian Young Lions winners? Winners across creative, media and marketer categories were chosen from 149 entrants.

The Globe and Mail has revealed the winners for this year’s Canadian Young Lions competitions.

This year, competitors had 24 hours (48 hours for those in the Film category) to respond to a brief from Gender Creative Kids Canada, a charitable organization is dedicated to helping affirm the identities of trans, non-binary and gender-non-confirming children and youth. Teams were tasked with creating campaigns that engaged the non-profit’s target audience by raising awareness of discriminatory behaviours and advocating for change.

The three winning teams were selected from 149 entrants. In total, 375 teams of pros under the age of 30 entered across all disciplines.

Based on the guidelines provided by the Cannes Lions, this year’s winning teams will compete at the global competitions at the 2021 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. According to Cannes Lions, an in-person event is still scheduled for June 21 to 25. The Globe has stated that if an in-person festival does not take place, an alternate prize will be awarded.

Marketers

Gold

“Fairlife’s Nourishing Conversations”

Galen Howe, Manager, Channel Strategy, Grocery, Coca-Cola

Kristina Komhyr, Customer Marketing Manager, Coca-Cola

Silver

“Google Classroom Pronoun Check”

Brendon Holder, Product Marketing Manager, Google

Natalie Wallace, Head of Premium Flower, Canopy Growth Corporation

Bronze

“Doritos All Shapes”

Omar Elmezaini, Marketing Manager, Pepsi , PepsiCo Beverages Canada

Pedro Haguiara Porto Alegre, Field Marketing Manager, PepsiCo Foods Canada

Print

Gold

“The Transitioning Magazine”

Anton Mwewa, Senior Art Director, Cossette

Kay Benedek, Senior Copywriter, Cossette

Silver

“Marginalized”

Morgan Wroot, Copywriter, Forsman & Bodenfors

Tayler-Lee Resar-Teese, Art Director, Forsman & Bodenfors

Bronze

“Colour Me Questioning”

Mitch Duesling, Associate Creative Director, The Hive

Teresa De Paz, Art Director, The Hive

Film

Gold

“Safety Check”

Charles Boutin, Director, Kabane Brand Agency

Alexis Thériault-Laliberté, Creative Director, Kabane Brand Agency

Silver

“Can’t Focus”

Carmen Fenech, Art Director, TAXI

Ronen Goldfarb, Copywriter, TAXI

Bronze

“Accept to Continue”

Barbato Martiniello, Senior Art Director, Freelance

Cristina Piñeros, Copywriter, Sid Lee

Digital

Gold

“They Scouts”

Leo Janusauskas, Art Director, Studio Sophomore

Ellen Porteous, Copywriter, Abacus Agency

Silver

“#BeYourself”

Devin Bowie, Copywriter, Us Communications

Archell Vergara, Art Director, Us Communications

Bronze

“Support Networks”

Mary Soroka, Senior Art Director, Leo Burnett

Steven Mengin, Senior Designer, Jam3

Media

Gold

“A Genderless World”

Dustin Wilson, Strategist, OMD Canada

Naveed Ahmed, Senior Social & Search Strategist, OMD

Silver

“Check Yourself”

Brooke Robinson, Senior Content Strategist, Initiative Media

Victoria Marshall, Strategist, Initiative Media

Bronze

“Colour Me Different”

Anaïs Cotton-Caveen, Platform Manager, Display & Video, OMG Montréal

Alex B Larichelière, Platform Specialist, OMG Montréal