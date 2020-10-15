Who are this year’s Canadian Young Lions winners?
Winners across creative, media and marketer categories were chosen from 149 entrants.
The Globe and Mail has revealed the winners for this year’s Canadian Young Lions competitions.
This year, competitors had 24 hours (48 hours for those in the Film category) to respond to a brief from Gender Creative Kids Canada, a charitable organization is dedicated to helping affirm the identities of trans, non-binary and gender-non-confirming children and youth. Teams were tasked with creating campaigns that engaged the non-profit’s target audience by raising awareness of discriminatory behaviours and advocating for change.
The three winning teams were selected from 149 entrants. In total, 375 teams of pros under the age of 30 entered across all disciplines.
Based on the guidelines provided by the Cannes Lions, this year’s winning teams will compete at the global competitions at the 2021 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. According to Cannes Lions, an in-person event is still scheduled for June 21 to 25. The Globe has stated that if an in-person festival does not take place, an alternate prize will be awarded.
Marketers
Gold
“Fairlife’s Nourishing Conversations”
Galen Howe, Manager, Channel Strategy, Grocery, Coca-Cola
Kristina Komhyr, Customer Marketing Manager, Coca-Cola
Silver
“Google Classroom Pronoun Check”
Brendon Holder, Product Marketing Manager, Google
Natalie Wallace, Head of Premium Flower, Canopy Growth Corporation
Bronze
“Doritos All Shapes”
Omar Elmezaini, Marketing Manager, Pepsi , PepsiCo Beverages Canada
Pedro Haguiara Porto Alegre, Field Marketing Manager, PepsiCo Foods Canada
Gold
“The Transitioning Magazine”
Anton Mwewa, Senior Art Director, Cossette
Kay Benedek, Senior Copywriter, Cossette
Silver
“Marginalized”
Morgan Wroot, Copywriter, Forsman & Bodenfors
Tayler-Lee Resar-Teese, Art Director, Forsman & Bodenfors
Bronze
“Colour Me Questioning”
Mitch Duesling, Associate Creative Director, The Hive
Teresa De Paz, Art Director, The Hive
Film
Gold
“Safety Check”
Charles Boutin, Director, Kabane Brand Agency
Alexis Thériault-Laliberté, Creative Director, Kabane Brand Agency
Silver
“Can’t Focus”
Carmen Fenech, Art Director, TAXI
Ronen Goldfarb, Copywriter, TAXI
Bronze
“Accept to Continue”
Barbato Martiniello, Senior Art Director, Freelance
Cristina Piñeros, Copywriter, Sid Lee
Digital
Gold
“They Scouts”
Leo Janusauskas, Art Director, Studio Sophomore
Ellen Porteous, Copywriter, Abacus Agency
Silver
“#BeYourself”
Devin Bowie, Copywriter, Us Communications
Archell Vergara, Art Director, Us Communications
Bronze
“Support Networks”
Mary Soroka, Senior Art Director, Leo Burnett
Steven Mengin, Senior Designer, Jam3
Media
Gold
“A Genderless World”
Dustin Wilson, Strategist, OMD Canada
Naveed Ahmed, Senior Social & Search Strategist, OMD
Silver
“Check Yourself”
Brooke Robinson, Senior Content Strategist, Initiative Media
Victoria Marshall, Strategist, Initiative Media
Bronze
“Colour Me Different”
Anaïs Cotton-Caveen, Platform Manager, Display & Video, OMG Montréal
Alex B Larichelière, Platform Specialist, OMG Montréal