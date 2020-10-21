A guide to restoring consumer confidence
The pandemic has caused a complete and irreversible shift in how we shop, travel and work. Consumers now have a different set of motivations and will need new assurances before they can fully embrace the next “normal.” Join Gloria Loree, CMO of Destination Canada, as she discusses how the travel and tourism industry is adapting and what other industries can do to restore confidence in consumers.