Brand-building through crisis
A strong brand identity should serve as an organization’s compass, consistently communicating its values and culture. As a grocery powerhouse, Sobeys Inc. operates multiple retail banners and more than 1,500 stores. A few years ago, without a clear company purpose and distinct brand identities for each of its banners, it struggled to evolve from a local grocer to a pillar of the community. Hear from SVP of Marketing Sandra Sanderson on the company’s Project Sunrise business transformation, which included the creation of unique brand strategies for each banner – and how those foundations helped Sobeys navigate the pandemic.