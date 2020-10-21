Building and leading with an empathy imperative
Choosing to lead with empathy clears the way for bold choices and better innovation. Plus, the next generation will insist on it. Jacob Andreou, VP of product at Snap Inc will share his philosophy on how to build technology – and our future – with an empathy imperative. You’ll leave this session with a new way to approach innovation and make decisions for your brand.