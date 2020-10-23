Up to the Minute: AlphaPR closes as CEO joins Diva Plus, Giants & Gentlemen and Innocean add to their teams.

AlphaPR founder shutters shop to lead PR for Diva International

Amy Saunders, CEO and founder of AlphaPR, has announced that she will close down her three-year-old boutique agency, which was focused primarily on PR and communications in the film, entertainment and culture space. Other than Saunders, the agency had four staff, though at least two of them were working on a contract basis.

Saunders is closing the agency to take on a new role at Kitchener-based Diva International, makers of the DivaCup, as its first PR agency manager. Reporting to VP of marketing and communications Kelly McGregor, Saunders will lead public and media relations to support Diva’s upcoming product launches, as well as CEO Carinne Chambers-Saini’s public-facing ambassadorship over the next few years. Saunders recently worked for Diva on a contract basis as its global communications manager, and AlphaPR led the international festival launch of a Diva-produced documentary, Pandora’s Box: Lifting the Lid on Menstruation.

Giants & Gentlemen hires new lead for RBC

Giants & Gentlemen has hired Mary Ruf as VP and business lead. Bringing senior experience from McCann, BBDO and Y&R, Ruf will be focused on leading the agency’s RBC account, though will also be pursuing opportunities for agency to further expand its client roster.

The agency has also added to its creative team, hiring senior art director and ACD Becky May, who will be partnered with senior writer Logan Broger. May joins from Fuse, though also brings experience from Rethink and DDB.

Innocean adds more production and auto expertise

Innocean Worldwide Canada has hired integrated producer Christine Charles, helping produce video content alongside the agency’s account, creative and video team, with a particular focus on helping the agency advance its internal video production processes. She joins after more than a decade of producing at TVO.

In client services, the agency has hired account supervisor Blair Weyersberg, who will work on the brand experiences team and focusing on Kia Canada partnership with the CHL and auto shows. Weyersberg joins after two years at Publicis Emil, the holding company’s dedicated Mercedes-Benz unit.