Decoding the future using cultural anthropology
Predicting the lasting impact of the pandemic is one of the top questions on every leader’s mind. The answer to which isn’t easy to get, primarily because we can’t just ask consumers about it or even examine historical market data to make predictions. This is where the role of cultural anthropology in decoding the future becomes particularly relevant. In this session, award-winning cultural anthropologist, Ujwal Arkalgud, will introduce you to his research framework and then use it to explore the top 5 areas of long-term change that’s emerging from the pandemic.