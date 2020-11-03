Tim Hortons names Craft as its new PR AOR The Toronto agency will lead all PR strategy and execution for Canada's largest restaurant chain.

Following a competitive review, coffee giant Tim Hortons has named Craft Public Relations as its new PR agency of record in Canada.

Toronto-based Craft will lead all public relations strategy and execution for the country’s largest restaurant chain, effective immediately.

Craft just had its fifth anniversary and Lisa Pasquin, the agency’s president, says getting to tell the story of Tim Hortons and the role in plays in the lives of Canadians and their communities is the best way it could celebrate.

For the Quebec market, DDMG Communications will collaborate with Craft on local strategy and execution.

Tim Hortons previously worked with North Strategic on PR.

Craft joins Tim Hortons’ agency roster after a tumultuous few years for the QSR, marked by hits to its reputation and declining same-store sales. It has also faced unique struggles among QSR’s during the pandemic, largely attributed to declines in its morning business.

“When’s the last time you ordered a coffee and a bagel at 6 a.m. to be delivered to your house?” said Duncan Fulton, chief corporate officer at Tim Hortons parent company Restaurant Brands International, during an investor’s call last week.

However, pre-pandemic, the QSR launched a “back to basics” turnaround plan to invest in the things consumers have typically been most passionate about when it comes to the brand that Fulton said would position the brand well once normal routines returned. It has also picked up efforts on the sustainability front, made a concerted effort to continue outreach to frontline workers and, earlier this year, the QSR also named a new CMO.

Other recent wins for Craft include Canadian Tire’s Jumpstart Charities, Earth’s Own, Houseplant, Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits and Yves Veggie Cuisine.