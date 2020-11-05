Announcing the Media and Digital AOY finalists Strategy reveals the agencies looking to be named the top shops in two more categories.

Two down, four more to go.

Yesterday the curtain was drawn on the Design and PR nominees for this year’s Agency of the Year awards. Today, strategy reveals those agencies in the running for a trophy in the Digital and Media categories.

As always, the Media and Digital competitions were judged online and in isolation by a panel of agency executives and brand marketers with expertise in the category field over the summer.

This year’s Media AOY comp – which celebrates the agencies behind the planning and buying of media whether that’s a single, brilliant one-off buy to a full-fledged cross-platform campaign – includes the following finalists:

Media AOY

Dentsu X

No Fixed Address

OMD

PHD

Touche!

UM

And the Digital AOY category – awarding those shops with work that’s creatively and strategically integrated into online media and uses digital as the driving force – includes the following shortlisted agencies:

Digital AOY

FCB

Rethink

Sid Lee

Taxi

Zulu Alpha Kilo

Tomorrow, we announce the final shortlists for the Small AOY and Agency of the Year competitions. And starting on Monday Nov. 9, strategy will unveil the Gold, Silver and Bronze winners right through the week. For more information, visit the AOY website.