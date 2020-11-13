Up to the Minute: Anomaly adds to exec team Plus, NABS creates a health plan for freelancers and Folk retains EDC account.

Anomaly adds new production head, names two new partners

Anomaly Toronto has hired Marie-Pierre Touré as head of agency production to lead its production department and shape its offering as the agency continues to expand. Touré has spent the last three years as a freelancer, which has led to work at agencies including Ogilvy, but also brings production experience including, DDB, BBDO, Juliet, lg2, Mosaic, Cossette, and most recently Ogilvy.

Other changes on the exec team include president Candace Borland being made a partner and chief strategy officer Laura Rowan having managing partner duties added to her remit. The appointments come alongside organic growth and new growth in Canada and internationally – in addition to working more on the agency’s global Budweiser account and adding work for sports betting site FoxBet, another major win will be announced in the near future.

NABS helps freelancers access their own benefits

NABS has created a health benefits program for those in the industry that do not have access to an extended benefits plan, be they freelancers, retirees or currently unemployed. Working with Medavie Blue Cross, NABS has created two plans: an “Entry” plan and a more extensive “Essential” plan that includes long-term disability coverage.

“As a former agency president, I am very aware of all the freelancers and contractors that contribute to our industry, and not having access to a reasonably priced group benefits program, and the fluctuations of working as an independent contractor has impacted their ability to provide comprehensive health coverage for themselves and/or their families,” said Jay Bertram, executive director of NABS. “As this pandemic continues, and until we have a vaccine in place, ensuring you have health coverage in place will be paramount.”

Though it’s currently unable to provide this offering in Quebec, NABS and BEC – its counterpart in the province – are working on a similar offer in compliance with provincial health benefits guidelines, currently planned for 2021.

Export Development Canada picks Folk, again

Montreal-based agency Folk will retain its assignment directing brand strategy for Export Development Canada for another three years. Selected after a five-month RFP process that included some of the top brands, Folk will ensure the integration and continuity of all brand strategy development, help the brand team at EDC in its evolution into a brand-led organization and support EDC’s mission of helping Canadian companies through these challenging times so they can achieve success internationally.

Folk was first selected by EDC in 2017.