Employee mental health risks return to ‘crisis levels’ But there are simple ways employers can make a difference, according to Morneau Shepell's Paula Allen.

Seven months into the pandemic, Canadians’ mental health has returned to levels seen in April 2020, when the population’s mental health risks hit “crisis levels,” according to the October results of Morneau Shepell’s monthly Mental Health Index study.

Back in April, the HR services company recorded a mental health score of -11.7 for the overall working population, calculated based on a comparison with a benchmark period of 2017 to 2019 (a negative score indicates a decline in mental health). Scores improved modestly from May to July, then declined in August, before increasing again in September.

But as of October, Canadians’ mental health score returned to -11.4, largely due to a decline of work productivity and financial savings, as well as the “divisive U.S. presidential election.”

On a monthly basis, 28% of individuals reported feeling more stressed in October than during the prior month. While 66% said they felt the same level of stress, Morneau Shepell notes this doesn’t account for the cumulative stress that continues unabated, increasing the risks of burnout.

The October trend is “concerning,” because it indicates employees as a whole are currently in a similar state as the most distressed 1% of working Canadians prior to 2020.

“It doesn’t mean that everyone you know is going to develop a mental disorder; it just means that we have that risk,” says Paula Allen, SVP of research, analytics and innovation at Morneau Shepell, adding that those risks are expressing themselves in declines in work productivity and an increase in suicidal ideation and domestic violence.

“It also means that we have to be very active in managing that risk,” she says. “Because if we’re truly honest, none of us really know how close we are to having a mental disorder.”

Impacts on workplace productivity

While 41% of Canadians say they are putting in more effort at work, productivity scores continued to decline in October.

In April, work productivity was -13.4 compared to the benchmark period. After climbing gradually back up to -10.8 in September, productivity once again declined to -12.6 in October, approaching the lowest scores recorded in April and May.

“There have been some studies out there saying that we’re being more productive as a society,” says Allen. “But when you actually look under the hood, it’s because we’re putting in more hours. If you look at the level of productivity within a particular unit, it’s actually gone down.”

There are a number of reasons for this, she says, such as feeling distracted or emotionally drained at work, which causes people to work longer hours.

“When you have that strain, you have to put in more effort. And unfortunately, it starts a pretty negative cycle – you feel more drained, you put in more effort, you put in more hours, you have less time for recovery and self-care, and then it makes the next day more difficult.”

What employers can do

Morneau Shepell suggests that addressing the prolonged impact of strained mental health will require action from individuals, businesses and governments. However, there are four things employers can do to support employees’ mental health, according to Allen: