AV Communications launches multicultural insights platform Ethnihub is meant to fix gaps in speed, scale and nuance that have been missing from research on ethnic consumers.

“My role in the multicultural space is trying to get everyone on a level playing field of understanding.”

That’s Joycelyn David, CEO of AV Communications, a Toronto-based multicultural agency that’s officially launched Ethnihub, a research platform the agency hopes will be a game-changer for how brands understand and interact with multicultural consumers.

David tells strategy that Ethnihub began as a more traditional, offline service AV Communications offered clients, providing traditional market research by getting feedback and recruiting from diverse respondents, partnering with the likes of Ipsos.

But it saw that there were difficulties with recruitment due to things like language barriers, and it saw a growing need to have bigger data sets in order to support bigger agencies and brands. So, it created a proprietary digital platform to makes it faster and easier for brands and respondents to connect with one another and develop insights and give voice to a consumer.

Beta tested last year, Ethnihub offers real time analysis, ethnic, geographic and demo splits for respondents, pre- and post-campaign analysis, and brand lift studies. Participant recruitment is aided by a rewards system that has become popular with other digital research platforms. Its genesis is part of what David says was addressing a gap in the marketplace that would best be filled with “speed to insight” in mind.

“Knowledge is power. But not if it takes months to analyze and then act on,” David says, adding that a lot of brands are coming to AV to get a better pulse from multicultural audiences as part of bigger strategic pivots. “We’ve definitely seen a shift with Canadian brands wanting to engage with multicultural and diverse audiences.”

According to the 2016 Stats Canada Census, 21.9% of the Canadian population are immigrants. Based on its projection scenarios, newcomers could represent between 24.5% and 30.0% of Canada’s population within 15 years.

“Validating insights is so important in multicultural, and if you don’t have consumer generated feedback, it’s easy to fall into cultural biases,” David warns. She adds that it’s important for brands to keep abreast of who the largest current group of newcomers is (as it’s changing all the time) and that if a brand is not talking to multicultural and multigenerational audiences, immigrants and second-generation Canadians, they’re missing out on new growth segments.

“Multicultural marketing is more nuanced than just producing an ad in a language,” David says. “For example, I watch Filipino media multi-generationally because we consume pop culture as a family, just like we buy as a family.”

Furthermore, David says, engaging with diverse communities is more than just reacting to key times of year for different multicultural segments.

“It’s great you want to do a Diwali or Chinese New Year campaign and you’re recognizing it’s a season to connect with those audiences, but it’s not the only time to connect,” David says. “You need to be always on, as the market is always on.”